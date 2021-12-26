6 Meridian Decreases Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $4,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.14 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

