476 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,435,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,942.85. 690,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,787.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

