$34.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $34.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $34.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

