$31.45 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report sales of $31.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $30.39 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.

VYGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 243,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,536. The company has a market cap of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

