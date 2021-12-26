28,800 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

