2,788 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

