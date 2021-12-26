$258.71 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $258.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.64 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 255,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,551. The firm has a market cap of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

