25,480 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in State Street by 1,120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $93.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

