229,817 Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.96% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 353,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 311,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $344.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.80. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

