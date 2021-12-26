$229.15 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $229.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $910.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $952.72 million, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $983.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.89. 448,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,661. BankUnited has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.