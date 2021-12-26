20,696 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UP. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,377,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE:UP opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.