$13.68 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 million, a PE ratio of 735.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.