12,021 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

