10,319 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Third Security LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Precigen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Precigen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.30. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

