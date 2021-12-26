$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 828,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 456,993 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

