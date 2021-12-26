$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $55.48. 849,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

