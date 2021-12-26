$0.60 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.64. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $21,032,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI remained flat at $$29.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 261,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

