$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Bruker also posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,951. Bruker has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bruker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

