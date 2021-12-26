$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.01. 3,265,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

