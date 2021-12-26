$0.15 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 197.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

