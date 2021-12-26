-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

GP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

