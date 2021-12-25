Zelwin (ZLW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $377,987.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $148.50 million and approximately $377,987.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

