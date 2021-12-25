Zelman & Associates Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Buy

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

BLD opened at $275.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.42 and a 200 day moving average of $226.56. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $178.03 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

