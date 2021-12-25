Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production in 2021 to range between 315 million tons (Mt) and 320 Mt for 2021. It expects to end this year with production capacity of 341 Mt. For 2021, it expects to produce nickel in the range of 165 kt to 170 kt and copper in the band of 295 kt to 300 kt. Even though iron ore prices had plunged earlier this year, it has picked up lately, on prospects of improving demand in China. China’s property sector is showing signs of improvement. This has also aided copper prices as well. Inflated input and freight costs will likely weigh on the company's margins. Nevertheless, its ongoing efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and controlling costs will help negate the impact. Backed by a solid balance sheet, the company continues to invest in growth projects that will aid growth.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

