Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Strong-Buy

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Haynes International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.