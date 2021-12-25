Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Strong-Buy

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Haynes International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
