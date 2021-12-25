Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.