Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.68.

AXLA opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

