Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SARTF. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $530.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $595.77 and its 200 day moving average is $633.45. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

