Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 110.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

