Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE MCW opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

