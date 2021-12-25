Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

