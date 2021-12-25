Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

