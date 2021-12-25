Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFRUY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.