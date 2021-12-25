Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken region. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude oil. Also, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. From 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help it to generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. The firm increased dividend payments and resumed the stock repurchase program. However, its significant exposure to debt is worrisome. It expects 2021 production costs within $3.00-$3.50 per Boe, reflecting an increase from 2020 levels. Hence, higher production costs will affect the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

