Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Hold

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BFLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

