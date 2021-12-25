Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $286.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

SMP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 112,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,615. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

