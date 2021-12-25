Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 2,557,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,111. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.