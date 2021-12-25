Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Federal Signal by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.