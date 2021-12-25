Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. ExlService posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.82. 121,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. ExlService has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

