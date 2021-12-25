Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

