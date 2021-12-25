Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Bilibili stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

