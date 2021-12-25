Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

AMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,050. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

