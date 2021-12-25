Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.