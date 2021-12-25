Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 1,166,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

