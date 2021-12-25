Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.41 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

