Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NWL opened at $21.41 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.