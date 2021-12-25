Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $55.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $170.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $173.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.21 million, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $216.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 3,178,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

