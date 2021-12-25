Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.82. 911,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,150. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

