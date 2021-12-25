Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAK. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 157,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,235. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,386,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

