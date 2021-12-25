Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $552.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.50 million and the highest is $558.35 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,134,664 shares of company stock valued at $76,745,156. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. 1,761,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

