Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 209,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 777,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,839,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advent Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 93,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

